Luxury home listing in Kelowna, listed at $5,295,000

An outstanding waterfront home in the heart of Kelowna is where tranquility and technology co-exist. Custom designed by Nesbitt Design, this ultimate lakeshore escape has been carefully crafted into the lakeside landscape with precision.



The boat dock offers multiple lifts and slips extending from the 106.3 feet of water frontage. The award-winning vanishing edge pool design integrates beautifully with the lake beyond. The home features a full outdoor kitchen and several pool and lake side recreation areas to entertain with ease while enjoying the warm summer Okanagan evenings.



This one-of-a-kind lakeshore paradise boasts more than 6,000 square feet of luxurious living space comprised of four bedrooms, a den and five bathrooms as well as many more custom areas ideal for entertaining.

The quality materials inside and outside will impress the most discerning buyer, including the alluring cultured stone and stucco exterior and a copper metal roof system. The location is one of a kind. Bordering on park land that offers miles of exploring yet walking distance to Kelowna's vibrant downtown amenities.

208 POPLAR POINT DRIVE, KELOWNA, BC, V1Y 1Y1, listed at $5,295,000