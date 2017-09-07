Incredible estate property

Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Enjoy Oyama and Kalamalka lake views from this incredible view estate property.

The home is located within the picturesque community of Lake Country. There is a gated entry that opens to an incredible Tuscany inspired home that will satisfy on every level. A triple garage with 600 square foot bonus room complete with wet bar and full bath will all meet your needs.

The home features an open concept combination on the main with living, dining and kitchen all with incredible lake views from the floor to ceiling windows. The master bedroom is oversized and allows for a full lounging area. The stunning master ensuite bath features a stand alone claw foot tub, seamless glass shower, his and hers separate vanities and over 120 square feet of walk in closet.

The lower level offers the remainder of the homes bedrooms, family room, wine tasting, games room and exercise room. The property itself has been planted in three acres of grape vines and is currently leased to a winery on a yearly basis. Another residence is also located on the property with six bedrooms and three baths and is used for vacation rentals.

14198 Middle Bench Road, Lake Country, B.C. $3,295,000, Jane Hoffman Group- Kelowna Real Estate