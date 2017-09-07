Incredible estate property

44110
The home is located within the picturesque community of Lake Country. There is a gated entry that opens to an incredible Tuscany inspired home that will satisfy on every level. A triple garage with 600 square foot bonus room complete with wet bar and full bath will all meet your needs. 

The home features an open concept combination on the main with living, dining and kitchen all with incredible lake views from the floor to ceiling windows. The master bedroom is oversized and allows for a full lounging area. The stunning master ensuite bath features a stand alone claw foot tub, seamless glass shower, his and hers separate vanities and over 120 square feet of walk in closet.

The lower level offers the remainder of the homes bedrooms, family room, wine tasting, games room and exercise room. The property itself has been planted in three acres of grape vines and is currently leased to a winery on a yearly basis. Another residence is also located on the property with six bedrooms and three baths and is used for vacation rentals. 

14198 Middle Bench Road, Lake Country, B.C. $3,295,000, Jane Hoffman Group- Kelowna Real Estate

The Jane Hoffman Group of Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty 250-860-7500

Jane Hoffman Personal Real Estate Corporation

Jane Hoffman has aligned herself with an esteemed group of professionals with a diverse set of talents and expertise. In the past 30 years she’s built a very powerful Okanagan real estate Team, known as Jane Hoffman Group.
 
The Group collectively provides a wealth of market knowledge and has an unwavering dedication to real estate. With all of their Clients, they provide excellent, attentive service; while their intimate product knowledge makes it clear why this multi-award winning Team continues to excel in the Okanagan real estate market.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Group of Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty please call 250-860-7500 or visit www.janehoffman.com or email [email protected]

 



