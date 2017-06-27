Tommie Award Winning

Photo: Contributed

Seven acre award winning property is perfectly positioned to capture city, mountain and lake views.



Located by golf courses, wineries, hiking/biking trails and only minutes to the city. Surrounding the home are mature trees, raised rock beds, a zen garden and one acre currently planted in Riesling grapes.



The home itself resonates the love of wood mixed with modern elements. Featuring an open concept main floor living, dining and kitchen that easily transition into outdoor lounging.



The gourmet kitchen features an oversized granite center island offering ample room, plus the comfort of the fireplace in the living room is enjoyed by the dining and kitchen area.



The exterior features a covered patio with a traditional wood fireplace framed in stone.



Secondary residence is attached to the 1,600 sq. ft. workshop. This is truly your dream Country Estate close to the city.