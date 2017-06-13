Breathtaking lake view

This double lot property features a triple garage, swimming pool and breathtaking panoramic lake views perfect for the growing family.

The home is situated near quality schools, shopping, dining and minutes to the sandy shores of Okanagan Lake.

The main level features a Carolyn Walsh designed kitchen with every modern convenience opening to the dining room. The main floor master bedroom offers extreme luxury with a stunning private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and den are on the main level.

The lower level features an open concept games room with a wet bar leading out to the generous sized poolside patio and outdoor kitchen. A full gym offers access to the pool and a steam shower.

The lower level also includes a wine room with a private tasting area, plus three additional bedrooms for a total of six bedrooms plus the den.”