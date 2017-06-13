Breathtaking lake view

The home is situated near quality schools, shopping, dining and minutes to the sandy shores of Okanagan Lake.
The main level features a Carolyn Walsh designed kitchen with every modern convenience opening to the dining room. The main floor master bedroom offers extreme luxury with a stunning private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and den are on the main level.
The lower level features an open concept games room with a wet bar leading out to the generous sized poolside patio and outdoor kitchen. A full gym offers access to the pool and a steam shower.
The lower level also includes a wine room with a private tasting area, plus three additional bedrooms for a total of six bedrooms plus the den.”
356 QUILCHENA DRIVE, KELOWNA, BC, $ 2,495,000, Jane Hoffman Group - Kelowna Real Estate