Magnificent lake view home

Beautiful lake view home located in the prestigious gated Highpointe community.
Designed by Bill Daniels and built by Fawdry Homes, this property features 5,220 square feet with four bedrooms plus a den, and five bathrooms. The main living area has dramatic 18 foot ceilings accented with beams. Warm colours, textures and natural elements add to the overall romance of this Tuscan inspired home.
Perched perfectly to capture lake views and city lights with a deep connection to the beauty of this natural setting. Highpointe is located in the heart of Kelowna bordering Knox Mountain Park.
ROCKCLIFFE PLACE, KELOWNA, BC $2,495,000, Jane Hoffman Group - Kelowna Real Estate