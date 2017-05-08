Luxurious lakefront property

This extraordinary private 2.50 acre waterfront property offers 5,000 square feet of carefully crafted living space. Incredible lake views from Kelowna to Peachland.

Seamlessly integrating the outdoor environment with the indoors by the extensive use of wood, stone and glass combining to create a warm and inviting interior space.

The lower level is built for entertaining with a wet bar, casual lounging, and a guest bedroom that easily transitions to the outdoor living space.

With over 300 feet of water frontage and a deep water dock with a lift, this is truly a lakeside retreat where you can enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.”

6850 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, B.C. $1,875,000. Jane Hoffman Group - Kelowna Real Estate