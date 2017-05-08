41717
39335
Luxury-Homes

Luxurious lakefront property

- | Story: 196241

The Jane Hoffman Group of Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty 250-860-7500

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Luxury Homes articles







39708


About the Author

Jane Hoffman Personal Real Estate Corporation

Jane Hoffman has aligned herself with an esteemed group of professionals with a diverse set of talents and expertise. In the past 30 years she’s built a very powerful Okanagan real estate Team, known as Jane Hoffman Group.
 
The Group collectively provides a wealth of market knowledge and has an unwavering dedication to real estate. With all of their Clients, they provide excellent, attentive service; while their intimate product knowledge makes it clear why this multi-award winning Team continues to excel in the Okanagan real estate market.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Group of Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty please call 250-860-7500 or visit www.janehoffman.com or email [email protected]

 



39883


The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet presents its columns "as is" and does not warrant the contents.