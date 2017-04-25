Stunning lake views

40378
Enjoy stunning views of lake and city from this luxurious Lakeview Heights masterpiece.

The Mediterranean-inspired home offers more than 6,400 square feet of quality and stylish living, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

This incredible home was designed for entertaining with its spacious patio, salt-water pool, games and media rooms.

It boasts easy transitions to its lakeview outdoor living areas with ample outdoor lounging around the poolside.

The spacious kitchen has two granite islands and top of the line appliances.

The media room provides a true theatre experience.

An incredible lakeview master bedroom has an opulent master ensuite bathroom. 

The triple garage is nearly 1,000 square feet.

Located just minutes to sandy beaches, award-winning wineries, shops and dining.

3274 Malbec Crescent, West Kelowna $1,875,000. Jane Hoffman Group - Kelowna Real Estate

The Jane Hoffman Group of Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty 250-860-7500

About the Author

Jane Hoffman Personal Real Estate Corporation

Jane Hoffman has aligned herself with an esteemed group of professionals with a diverse set of talents and expertise. In the past 30 years she’s built a very powerful Okanagan real estate Team, known as Jane Hoffman Group.
 
The Group collectively provides a wealth of market knowledge and has an unwavering dedication to real estate. With all of their Clients, they provide excellent, attentive service; while their intimate product knowledge makes it clear why this multi-award winning Team continues to excel in the Okanagan real estate market.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Group of Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty please call 250-860-7500 or visit www.janehoffman.com or email [email protected]

 



