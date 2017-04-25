Stunning lake views

Enjoy stunning views of lake and city from this luxurious Lakeview Heights masterpiece.

The Mediterranean-inspired home offers more than 6,400 square feet of quality and stylish living, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

This incredible home was designed for entertaining with its spacious patio, salt-water pool, games and media rooms.

It boasts easy transitions to its lakeview outdoor living areas with ample outdoor lounging around the poolside.

The spacious kitchen has two granite islands and top of the line appliances.

The media room provides a true theatre experience.

An incredible lakeview master bedroom has an opulent master ensuite bathroom.

The triple garage is nearly 1,000 square feet.

Located just minutes to sandy beaches, award-winning wineries, shops and dining.

3274 Malbec Crescent, West Kelowna $1,875,000. Jane Hoffman Group - Kelowna Real Estate

The Jane Hoffman Group of Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty 250-860-7500