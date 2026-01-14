Extraordinary waterfront residence on Kalamalka Lake

Iconic lakeside retreat

Tucked away at the quiet end of a cul-de-sac within the exclusive, gated Jade Bay community, this extraordinary waterfront residence offers a rare blend of privacy, prestige, and timeless design. With no neighbours across the street and a natural berm creating a peaceful buffer, the setting feels both secluded and serene creating an ideal backdrop for one of Kalamalka Lake’s most coveted homes.

This Tommie Gold Award–winning rancher walkout, completed in 2008, is a masterclass in enduring architectural appeal. From the moment you step inside, uninterrupted lake views command attention, framed by a grand open-concept layout, rich wood finishes, and exposed ceiling beams that draw the eye toward expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. The home is designed to celebrate its surroundings, capturing the ever-changing hues of the “Lake of Many Colors” as it shifts from emerald green to brilliant turquoise throughout the day.

The main-floor primary suite offers a front-row seat to the scenery, complete with a private, sunrise-facing balcony, perfect for quiet mornings overlooking the water. The expansive living and entertaining spaces are equally captivating, providing seamless flow and an inviting atmosphere for both everyday living and hosting guests.

Designed with lifestyle in mind, the home features a triple garage with a tandem bay and car lift, ideal for auto enthusiasts or additional storage. The fully developed lower level expands the home’s versatility, offering a second kitchen and three additional bedrooms, perfect for extended family, guests, or multigenerational living.

Outdoor living is just as impressive. Step onto the lower deck to unwind in the hot tub, or take the short walk, just 19 steps down to your private dock, complete with boat and Sea-Doo lifts, making lake access effortless and spontaneous.

Located only 15 minutes from the airport, this exceptional property offers the convenience of year-round accessibility while maintaining the feel of a private lakeside sanctuary. Combining award-winning design, unparalleled views, and direct access to one of the Okanagan’s most celebrated lakes, this Jade Bay estate represents a truly rare opportunity in waterfront living.

8-17211 Thomson Road, Oyama BC V4V 2K3 $3,900,000

