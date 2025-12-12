Masterpiece with unmatched Okanagan views

Perched within the prestigious Beverly Hills Estates gated community, this exceptional residence offers a front-row seat to some of the most expansive and breathtaking views in the Okanagan. Every detail of this home has been meticulously crafted to celebrate the natural beauty that surrounds it, from shimmering lake vistas to rolling mountains and nearby equestrian fields.

Floor-to-ceiling glass spans both levels, erasing the boundaries between indoors and out and flooding the home with natural light. No matter where you are, you’re connected to the landscape in the most immersive way possible.

Designed to adapt to your lifestyle, this remarkable five-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence includes multiple flex spaces and even hidden rooms, seamlessly blending luxury with functionality. The flow between indoor and outdoor living is effortless, creating a home that is as practical as it is spectacular.

At the heart of the main level is a showpiece kitchen worthy of a luxury magazine spread. Complete with a dedicated coffee bar and fully equipped scullery, it features exceptional finishing details and opens directly into expansive living and dining areas. A striking open-linear fireplace adds warmth and ambiance, making the space ideal for both everyday living and entertaining.

The primary suite occupies its own private wing, an architectural retreat encased in glass for uninterrupted views at every angle. This sanctuary includes a spa-inspired ensuite, a spacious walk-in closet with an integrated safe room, and its own laundry for ultimate convenience.

Designed with hosting in mind, the outdoor living spaces are positioned to preserve the panoramic vistas that define the property. Generous patios extend your living area, while the pool and surrounding deck offer a resort-like setting overlooking the Okanagan. A poolside room adds versatility, functioning perfectly as a private guest suite, studio, or entertainment hub.

Completing the home is a triple garage ideal for vehicles, hobbies, or recreational toys, and an elevator that connects all three levels, ensuring comfort, accessibility, and true aging-in-place design.

120 Sunset Boulevard, Vernon BC V1H 1T7 $4,850,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.