Experience unparalleled Okanagan living at Beverly Hills Estates

Architectural masterpiece

Nov 5, 2025

Perched high above the Okanagan Valley in the prestigious Beverly Hills Estates gated community, this architectural masterpiece redefines luxury living. Designed to celebrate the region’s breathtaking natural beauty, the residence offers sweeping, unobstructed views of Okanagan Lake, the surrounding mountains, and serene equestrian fields.

From the moment you step inside, you’re enveloped by natural light streaming through floor-to-ceiling glass walls, creating a seamless connection between indoors and out. Every room is oriented to capture the ever-changing beauty of the landscape, ensuring that nature is always part of the experience.

This remarkable five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is a masterclass in both form and function. Multiple flex and hidden rooms add intrigue and adaptability, while thoughtful design details support effortless indoor-outdoor living.

At the heart of the home, a show-stopping kitchen features a coffee bar, scullery, and exceptional finishing touches that flow into the expansive living and dining areas. A striking open-linear fireplace anchors the main level, offering warmth and modern sophistication.

The primary suite is a true private sanctuary. Encased in glass and occupying its own wing, it delivers uninterrupted lake views, a spa-inspired ensuite, a generous walk-in closet with a secure safe room, and its own laundry.

Designed with entertaining in mind, the outdoor living spaces rival the indoors. Expansive patios frame panoramic vistas, while the resort-style pool area is perfectly positioned to take in the view. A dedicated poolside room provides additional flexibility—ideal for guests, entertaining, or a private retreat.

Completing this exceptional property is a heated triple garage, an elevator connecting all three levels, and design elements that ensure comfort and accessibility for years to come.

Offering an unmatched blend of luxury, privacy, and connection to nature, this Beverly Hills Estates residence stands as one of the Okanagan’s most extraordinary homes—a place where modern elegance meets timeless beauty.

120 Sunset Boulevard, Vernon BC V1H 1T7 $4,850,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.

About Our Brokerage

Unison Jane Hoffman Realty

Founded in 1985 by its namesake, Jane Hoffman Realty has earned a reputation for excellence in all areas of real estate. As a leading luxury real estate company committed to serving with the highest level of integrity and respect, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty offers a concierge service that sets us apart.
 
At the foundation of our past growth and pivotal to our continued success is our united commitment to care. After more than three decades of landmark achievements and over $5B in sales and growing, Jane Hoffman has firmly established herself as the Okanagan’s most respected and prolific lakefront real estate specialist.

Now, with an award-winning brokerage of 15 licensed agents, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty continues to employ these same guiding principles in order to provide clients with a unique experience grounded in the utmost care. Our interactions transcend the transaction and ultimately give way to building long-lasting relationships.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Realty, reach out to us today. We're always open to take your call.
(250) 866-0088[email protected]
Unison Jane Hoffman Realty
100-730 Vaughan Avenue, Kelowna, BC, V1Y 7E4

Browse our collection of waterfront and luxury listings at janehoffman.com.





