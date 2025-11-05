Experience unparalleled Okanagan living at Beverly Hills Estates

Architectural masterpiece

Perched high above the Okanagan Valley in the prestigious Beverly Hills Estates gated community, this architectural masterpiece redefines luxury living. Designed to celebrate the region’s breathtaking natural beauty, the residence offers sweeping, unobstructed views of Okanagan Lake, the surrounding mountains, and serene equestrian fields.

From the moment you step inside, you’re enveloped by natural light streaming through floor-to-ceiling glass walls, creating a seamless connection between indoors and out. Every room is oriented to capture the ever-changing beauty of the landscape, ensuring that nature is always part of the experience.

This remarkable five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is a masterclass in both form and function. Multiple flex and hidden rooms add intrigue and adaptability, while thoughtful design details support effortless indoor-outdoor living.

At the heart of the home, a show-stopping kitchen features a coffee bar, scullery, and exceptional finishing touches that flow into the expansive living and dining areas. A striking open-linear fireplace anchors the main level, offering warmth and modern sophistication.

The primary suite is a true private sanctuary. Encased in glass and occupying its own wing, it delivers uninterrupted lake views, a spa-inspired ensuite, a generous walk-in closet with a secure safe room, and its own laundry.

Designed with entertaining in mind, the outdoor living spaces rival the indoors. Expansive patios frame panoramic vistas, while the resort-style pool area is perfectly positioned to take in the view. A dedicated poolside room provides additional flexibility—ideal for guests, entertaining, or a private retreat.

Completing this exceptional property is a heated triple garage, an elevator connecting all three levels, and design elements that ensure comfort and accessibility for years to come.

Offering an unmatched blend of luxury, privacy, and connection to nature, this Beverly Hills Estates residence stands as one of the Okanagan’s most extraordinary homes—a place where modern elegance meets timeless beauty.

120 Sunset Boulevard, Vernon BC V1H 1T7 $4,850,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.