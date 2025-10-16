Handcrafted timber frame estate offers iconic lake and vineyard views

Rare architectural offering

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Okanagan Lake and rolling vineyards, this authentic timber frame estate is a rare architectural offering that seamlessly blends old-world craftsmanship with modern luxury. Perched on a private acreage, the home was built using traditional joinery techniques—without hardware—showcasing vaulted rooflines, exposed beams, and meticulous detailing that speak to timeless artistry and structural integrity.

Inside, the soaring great room serves as the heart of the home. Floor-to-ceiling Kolbe windows frame panoramic lake views, while natural light dances across the warm wood interiors and a grand stone fireplace, creating a space that feels both impressive and inviting.

The chef’s kitchen is beautifully appointed with premium appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry, flowing effortlessly into the open dining and living areas—ideal for entertaining or relaxed everyday living.

Step outdoors and experience your own resort-style oasis. A regulation-length pool with a built-in water feature and oversized lounging area provides the perfect setting for summer days spent overlooking the vineyards and lake.

The primary suite is a private sanctuary, complete with a luxurious ensuite, serene views, and a cozy loft retreat.

Equestrian enthusiasts will appreciate the well-appointed grounds, which include two horse stalls, a large paddock, a round pen, and an outdoor riding arena. A one-bedroom guest suite offers flexibility for extended stays or a live-in caretaker, while the spacious garage provides ample room for vehicles, equipment, or workshop use.

Surrounded by mature, meticulously maintained landscaping, this estate combines rural serenity with close proximity to the region’s best amenities—world-class wineries, golf courses, and lake access are just minutes away.

14162 Barkley Road, Lake Country BC V4V 1A4 $5,700,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.