Modern luxury at Predator Ridge

Golf course luxury

Contributed - Sep 15, 2025 / 4:39 pm | Story: 572515

Step into a rare opportunity at Predator Ridge—where modern design meets resort-style living in the prestigious Falcon Point neighborhood. With no Speculation or Vacancy Tax, this brand-new custom build is designed to maximize sweeping golf course and mountain views while offering contemporary elegance and comfort.

The main level showcases soaring 12-foot ceilings, a striking stone feature wall, and a gas fireplace that anchors the living space. Expansive windows invite in natural light, while engineered hardwood floors create a seamless, modern aesthetic. The chef’s kitchen is a showpiece with a Fisher & Paykel appliance package, waterfall-edge island, and convenient servery, flowing effortlessly to the partially covered patio with an outdoor kitchen—ideal for year-round entertaining. The luxurious primary suite features floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet with laundry, and a spa-worthy ensuite with soaker tub and glass shower. A second bedroom or office, plus a custom mudroom with walk-in closet, complete the main floor.

The lower level is built for gathering and entertainment. A spacious rec room with wet bar and custom wine display flows into a family room with patio access. Outdoors, enjoy your own putting green and space designed for a future hot tub. Three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, a second laundry, and a versatile flex area—perfect for a golf simulator, home gym, or poker den—round out this level.

Practical luxury is found throughout, including a four-car garage and fully landscaped, low-maintenance grounds. Beyond your doorstep, the Predator Ridge community offers 36 holes of championship golf, a racquet club, miles of scenic trails, Sparkling Hill Resort and world-class wineries just minutes away.

2-271 Chicopee Road, Vernon BC V1H 1V7 $3,199,999

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.

About Our Brokerage

Unison Jane Hoffman Realty

Founded in 1985 by its namesake, Jane Hoffman Realty has earned a reputation for excellence in all areas of real estate. As a leading luxury real estate company committed to serving with the highest level of integrity and respect, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty offers a concierge service that sets us apart.
 
At the foundation of our past growth and pivotal to our continued success is our united commitment to care. After more than three decades of landmark achievements and over $5B in sales and growing, Jane Hoffman has firmly established herself as the Okanagan’s most respected and prolific lakefront real estate specialist.

Now, with an award-winning brokerage of 15 licensed agents, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty continues to employ these same guiding principles in order to provide clients with a unique experience grounded in the utmost care. Our interactions transcend the transaction and ultimately give way to building long-lasting relationships.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Realty, reach out to us today. We're always open to take your call.
(250) 866-0088[email protected]
Unison Jane Hoffman Realty
100-730 Vaughan Avenue, Kelowna, BC, V1Y 7E4

Browse our collection of waterfront and luxury listings at janehoffman.com.





