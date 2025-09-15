Modern luxury at Predator Ridge

Golf course luxury

Step into a rare opportunity at Predator Ridge—where modern design meets resort-style living in the prestigious Falcon Point neighborhood. With no Speculation or Vacancy Tax, this brand-new custom build is designed to maximize sweeping golf course and mountain views while offering contemporary elegance and comfort.

The main level showcases soaring 12-foot ceilings, a striking stone feature wall, and a gas fireplace that anchors the living space. Expansive windows invite in natural light, while engineered hardwood floors create a seamless, modern aesthetic. The chef’s kitchen is a showpiece with a Fisher & Paykel appliance package, waterfall-edge island, and convenient servery, flowing effortlessly to the partially covered patio with an outdoor kitchen—ideal for year-round entertaining. The luxurious primary suite features floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet with laundry, and a spa-worthy ensuite with soaker tub and glass shower. A second bedroom or office, plus a custom mudroom with walk-in closet, complete the main floor.

The lower level is built for gathering and entertainment. A spacious rec room with wet bar and custom wine display flows into a family room with patio access. Outdoors, enjoy your own putting green and space designed for a future hot tub. Three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, a second laundry, and a versatile flex area—perfect for a golf simulator, home gym, or poker den—round out this level.

Practical luxury is found throughout, including a four-car garage and fully landscaped, low-maintenance grounds. Beyond your doorstep, the Predator Ridge community offers 36 holes of championship golf, a racquet club, miles of scenic trails, Sparkling Hill Resort and world-class wineries just minutes away.

2-271 Chicopee Road, Vernon BC V1H 1V7 $3,199,999

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.