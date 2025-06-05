A rare Kalamalka lakefront estate

Kalamalka Lake has long been revered for its mesmerizing turquoise waters and breathtaking natural surroundings—drawing visitors and residents alike to its shoreline. Now, an exclusive opportunity has emerged to own a piece of this lakeside paradise. Nestled on a full acre of gently sloping land, this modern estate blends timeless design, elevated comfort, and unparalleled access to one of the most beautiful lakes in British Columbia.

From the moment you arrive, it’s clear this is no ordinary property. Mature trees provide privacy and natural framing for the panoramic lake views, while the expansive grounds offer space and potential rarely found in waterfront homes. Whether envisioning a pool, tennis court, or custom outdoor oasis, the level terrain provides a blank canvas to create your personal resort.

Step inside and discover a thoughtfully designed residence where every detail speaks to craftsmanship and character. At the heart of the home is a dramatic great room with 16-foot ceilings, authentic rough-cut wood beams, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. The European-imported front door and striking spiral staircase add historic charm, balanced by modern features throughout.

The chef’s kitchen is equally impressive—equipped with high-end professional appliances, generous prep space, and seamless flow to a wraparound deck that invites outdoor dining and relaxed gatherings with a view.

Retreat to the primary suite, a private haven designed to maximize both comfort and scenery. With direct access to a lake-view deck, fireplace, walk-in closets, and a spa-inspired ensuite, this is lakeside living at its most refined.

On the lower level, three additional bedrooms and a spacious recreation room provide ample room for family or guests. With walk-out access to manicured gardens and a sprawling backyard that gently meets the water’s edge, every square foot is designed for both entertaining and unwinding.

Whether you're seeking a full-time residence, a summer escape, or a legacy property, this Kalamalka Lake estate offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of the Okanagan's most coveted waterfront.

16191 Butterworth Road, Lake Country, BC V2V 2V8. $4,745,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here. For video click here.