Estate-size property with unmatched amenities in Lake Country

Welcome to the ultimate Okanagan lifestyle—where lake views, orchard vistas, and luxurious living come together in perfect harmony. Nestled in the heart of Lake Country, this exceptional estate-sized property offers everything you need to enjoy year-round resort-style living in one of British Columbia’s most desirable regions.

At the center of the property is the stunning main residence—an executive home offering 6,656 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, including 5 spacious bedrooms. Step inside to soaring 12- and 15-foot ceilings, a grand foyer, and expansive windows that frame breathtaking lake and orchard views. The open-concept layout features a gourmet kitchen with professional-grade appliances and a walk-in pantry, flowing effortlessly into the welcoming living area. The luxurious primary retreat boasts a spa-inspired 5-piece ensuite, creating a private sanctuary for relaxation.

Step outside onto the covered patio and savor unforgettable sunsets over the lake—an experience that never gets old.

The lower level of the home is a true entertainer’s dream. Host memorable gatherings with a custom bar, a pool table-sized recreation room, a state-of-the-art home theatre, a temperature-controlled wine room, a home gym, and three additional bedrooms. Walk directly out to your private outdoor paradise, where a 40' x 14' heated saltwater pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and tiki torch-lined deck invite endless summer fun. A sauna, fire pits, outdoor shower, beach volleyball court, and serene pond complete the spectacular backyard oasis.

For added convenience, a separate 964 sq. ft. 2-bedroom, 1-bath carriage house sits above a fully equipped detached shop—ideal for guests, extended family, or rental opportunities. Car enthusiasts will appreciate the shop’s two 12-foot overhead doors, 9,000 lb. lift, and air compressor.

Designed with families in mind, the property also includes a fenced dog run, raised garden beds, mature fruit trees, and ample space to roam and explore.

Ideally located just minutes from neighborhood beaches, award-winning wineries, and only a 20-minute drive to Kelowna International Airport, UBC Okanagan, and Predator Ridge Golf Resort, this extraordinary property offers the perfect blend of luxury, recreation, and convenience. Plus you’ll be just minutes away from the spectacular O’Rourke Family Estate Winery-set to open in 2026, offering a world-class wine experience right in your back yard.

15966 Commonage Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1A8 $3,750,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.