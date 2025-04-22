Exclusive waterfront estate on Okanagan Lake

Discover a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a custom-designed, gated waterfront estate along the pristine shores of Okanagan Lake. Nestled on 0.70 acres with an impressive 270 feet of lake frontage, this exceptional residence offers more than 3,900 square feet of elegant living space, where nature, luxury, and tranquility coexist in perfect harmony.

Thoughtfully inspired by Feng Shui principles, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom masterpiece is designed to promote balance and flow, both indoors and out. From the moment you step inside, expansive lake views take center stage, pulling you toward the water with a sense of calm and connection to the natural world.

Soaring 18-foot ceilings and skylights illuminate the main level with an abundance of natural light, enhancing the warm, welcoming ambiance. Every detail has been carefully curated — from the sophisticated gas fireplace in the living room to the elegant formal dining area, family room, and the luxurious primary suite — all strategically positioned to capture the stunning lakeside setting.

Culinary enthusiasts will fall in love with the gourmet kitchen, featuring custom Brazilian granite, high-end stainless-steel appliances including a Viking commercial-grade range, dual KitchenAid wall ovens, and an Ultraline gas cooktop. A cozy breakfast nook flows effortlessly into a sun-drenched solarium, while an outdoor kitchen equipped with a sink, BBQ, and gas wok cooktop makes entertaining a breeze.

The main-level primary suite is your private haven, complete with a spa-like 6-piece ensuite and a generous walk-in closet. Upstairs, two additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a flexible bonus space offer endless possibilities for a home office, guest quarters, or creative retreat.

Tucked behind a living wall of over 100 mature cedars, this ultra-private estate is a sanctuary like no other. At the water’s edge, a private dock invites you to embrace lakefront living — whether it’s a morning paddle, afternoon swim, or sunset cruise.

8809 Okanagan Landing Road, Vernon, BC V1H 1J9 $3,980,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.