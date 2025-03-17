Resort-style living with stunning Okanagan Lake views

This breathtaking estate offers an unparalleled blend of resort-style comfort and natural beauty, providing the perfect backdrop for an elevated lifestyle. Nestled amidst lush orchards and world-class vineyards, this exquisite property boasts panoramic views of Okanagan Lake, making every moment a masterpiece.

Imagine stepping into your own personal retreat, where outdoor living is redefined. The backyard is a true showpiece, featuring a sparkling saltwater pool that seamlessly aligns with the home’s main level—a rare and highly sought-after design that enhances both aesthetics and accessibility. A fully equipped outdoor kitchen provides the ultimate space for entertaining, ensuring every gathering is effortless and memorable.

Situated just minutes from beach access to Okanagan Lake and the world-renowned Predator Ridge Golf Course, this estate is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With wineries, hiking trails, and premier amenities at your fingertips, every day is an adventure waiting to unfold.

From the moment you step through the grand two-story entrance, you’re greeted by a seamless fusion of modern elegance and thoughtful design. Expansive commercial-grade sliding doors frame breathtaking lake views, flooding the home with natural light and effortlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.

The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, boasting an oversized island, top-of-the-line appliances, ample storage, and a walk-in pantry. A temperature-controlled wine room is just steps away, ensuring your favorite vintage is always within reach.

The main floor features a luxurious primary suite with private poolside access and a spa-like ensuite. A second main-floor bedroom with an ensuite provides comfort and convenience for family or guests. Upstairs, a stylish media room with a wet bar sets the stage for cozy movie nights, while an additional primary suite offers its own private lake-view balcony, built-in bar, beverage refrigerators, and a coffee station. A versatile additional bedroom, currently used as a home office, also includes a private ensuite.

Spanning 2.5 acres, this exclusive property ensures ultimate privacy while maintaining close proximity to local attractions. The three-season covered patio, complete with retractable screens and heaters, allows for year-round enjoyment, no matter the season.

This extraordinary estate is more than just a home—it’s a lifestyle. Whether you’re savoring a glass of wine against the backdrop of a Lake Okanagan sunset or enjoying a round of golf at a world-class course, every detail has been designed to elevate your everyday experience.

16266 Commonage Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1A8 $3,249,000

Contact [email protected] or call 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.