Discover luxury living at Predator Ridge

Experience the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and investment potential at Fieldglass Townhomes, nestled within the prestigious Predator Ridge community. With No GST and the potential for provincial Speculation and Vacancy Tax exemptions (buyer to verify), this property presents an unparalleled opportunity in the heart of the Okanagan Valley.

Situated along the first fairway and green of the Ridge Course, this townhome offers breathtaking golf course views and an option to join Predator Ridge’s exclusive short-term rental program—one of the few in the region. Whether as an investment, a vacation retreat, or your forever home, Fieldglass Townhomes redefine luxury living.

Step inside this thoughtfully designed home where elegance and practicality come together seamlessly. The open-concept great room connects the living, dining, and gourmet kitchen areas, flowing effortlessly onto a covered patio. Outfitted with a firepit and grill, this outdoor space is perfect for entertaining or unwinding while taking in the stunning surroundings.

The chef-inspired kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, premium finishes, and a striking waterfall island that serves as the centerpiece for culinary adventures and gatherings alike.

Soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the interior in natural light, framing panoramic views of the lush fairways. The main-floor primary suite is a private oasis, complete with a spa-like five-piece ensuite and a spacious walk-in closet.

Upstairs, two additional bedrooms, each with its own ensuite, and a versatile family room offer comfort and privacy for guests or family members.

Every detail of this home exudes luxury, with hardwood floors, heated tile bathrooms, custom lighting, and remote blinds enhancing the living experience. The attached two-car garage is EV-ready with a charging outlet and roughed-in for central vacuum.

As a bonus, the property includes transferable Predator Ridge golf memberships, granting access to championship courses and a wealth of world-class amenities.

From championship golf to serene natural surroundings and vibrant community living, Predator Ridge offers an unmatched lifestyle. Don’t miss the chance to make this stunning property your own.

21-105 Predator Ridge Drive, Vernon, BC V1H 0A5 $1,850,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.