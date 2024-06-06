237808
Serene North Okanagan lifestyle in true lakeside luxury paradise

Kal Lake living at its finest

Discover the unparalleled allure of Kalamalka Lake, renowned for its mesmerizing turquoise waters that attract visitors from far and wide.

Set on an expansive 1-acre property adorned with rolling green lawns that lead to the water’s edge, this home offers a rare opportunity to craft the ultimate recreational haven. The abundance of level land provides the perfect space to add a pool, tennis court, or other outdoor amenities. Mature trees frame the picturesque views, enhancing the tranquil ambiance.

The interior design yields a harmonious fusion of warmth, charm, and contemporary luxury. The historic front door, imported from Europe, sets the tone for the unique design elements found throughout. Rough-cut, oversized wood beams and a spiral staircase add a touch of rustic elegance, while floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light. The main floor great room, with its impressive 16-foot ceilings accented by rough-cut beams, exudes sophistication.

The chef’s kitchen is a culinary dream, featuring professional-grade appliances and a functional layout perfect for entertaining. Just off the kitchen, a wrap-around deck invites you to savor the stunning views while enjoying al fresco dining. The master retreat is a sanctuary designed to capture the lake's beauty, complete with a luxurious ensuite, private deck access, a cozy fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.

The lower level of this home boasts three generous bedrooms and a recreation room crafted for entertainment. With direct walk-out access to the resort-like backyard, you’ll find manicured gardens, a level yard, and easy lake access.

Embrace the serene lifestyle and unmatched beauty of life on Kalamalka Lake. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to live in a true Okanagan paradise.

16191 Butterworth Road, Lake Country, BC, V4V 2E8

$ 4,995,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.

About Our Brokerage

Unison Jane Hoffman Realty

Founded in 1985 by its namesake, Jane Hoffman Realty has earned a reputation for excellence in all areas of real estate. As a leading luxury real estate company committed to serving with the highest level of integrity and respect, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty offers a concierge service that sets us apart.
 
At the foundation of our past growth and pivotal to our continued success is our united commitment to care. After more than three decades of landmark achievements and over $5B in sales and growing, Jane Hoffman has firmly established herself as the Okanagan’s most respected and prolific lakefront real estate specialist.

Now, with an award-winning brokerage of 15 licensed agents, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty continues to employ these same guiding principles in order to provide clients with a unique experience grounded in the utmost care. Our interactions transcend the transaction and ultimately give way to building long-lasting relationships.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Realty, reach out to us today. We're always open to take your call.
(250) 866-0088[email protected]
473 West Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1V9

Browse our collection of waterfront and luxury listings at janehoffman.com.





