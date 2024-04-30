Experience elevated living at Predator Ridge

232808
Indulge in luxury living with breathtaking panoramic views of the lake and valley from this exquisite residence nestled in the prestigious neighborhood of Falcon Point Estates at Predator Ridge. Honored with the esteemed Tommie Award, this architectural gem sits majestically on a sprawling 1.02-acre lot, offering a sanctuary of tranquility.

Step into a world of unparalleled elegance, where superior finishes abound, from the stunning Kettle Valley granite walls to the rich hardwood floors and vaulted trusses that adorn the living space. Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors seamlessly merge indoor and outdoor living. Remarkable outdoor areas, complete with a full kitchen and seating area boasting a gas fireplace, provide a perfect setting for al fresco gatherings and entertaining against the backdrop of breathtaking vistas.

Inside, the effortless transition from room to room, creates inviting spaces for both everyday living and lavish entertaining. Vaulted trusses in the living and dining area exude warmth and dimension, while the professional gourmet kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, equipped with two Viking refrigerators, a 6-burner Viking gas range with double oven, and another Viking gas range. The dining room showcases a notable feature—a magnificent 2000-bottle, mahogany-racked, climate-controlled wine room, offering connoisseurs the perfect setting to savor their collection.

The main floor primary retreat occupies its own wing of the home, boasting a walk-through study, dual walk-in closets, and a spa-inspired ensuite featuring a luxurious Koi-pond shower surround and soaking tub, providing a serene haven for relaxation.

Descend to the spacious lower level, where family and guests can unwind in comfort. A cozy living area with gas fireplace, wet bar, games room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a flex room offer ample space for leisure and entertainment. Outside, automated privacy screens surround the outdoor living spaces, ensuring privacy and seclusion, while a hot tub on the upper-level patio invites relaxation. Plans and permits are already in place for the addition of a pool, further enhancing the resort-like ambiance.

Convenient amenities abound, including a detached two-car garage, golf cart parking, and a workshop, ensuring both functionality and luxury. And with the resort-style amenities of Predator Ridge right outside your front door, including golf, hiking, biking,

508 Vardon Lane, Vernon, BC V1H 1Y4 $3,850,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.

