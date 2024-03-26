Experience Unrivaled Luxury on Kalamalka Lake

From its exquisite design to its captivating surroundings, every aspect of this property is crafted to offer an extraordinary living experience.

Upon arrival, you'll be greeted by a stamped concrete driveway leading to not just one, but two garages—a spacious upper 4-car garage and a lower oversized 1-car garage, ensuring ample space for all your vehicles and toys. As you step through the front door, prepare to be swept away by the dramatic panorama that unfolds before you—the view of the lake is simply breathtaking.

Inside, the grandeur continues with soaring ceilings adorned with wood beams, elegant glass railings, and marble, granite, and hickory floors, among other exquisite design elements. Spanning an impressive 4915 square feet, this home features 4 bedrooms, a den, and 6 bathrooms, providing abundant space for relaxation and entertainment.

The heart of the home is undoubtedly the open-concept dining, kitchen, and great room area, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor living spaces. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring Nana sliding windows leading to the outdoor raised bar, ample cabinetry with interior organizers, Cambria quartz counters, an oversized center island, and a full pantry complete with a dumbwaiter to the upper level. Meanwhile, the adjacent 2-story great room is bathed in natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, complemented by a stunning linear fireplace that serves as a focal point.

Retreat to the luxurious master bedroom, offering direct access to the poolside terrace and uninterrupted views of the lake. Here, you'll find a spacious walk-in closet and an opulent private bathroom, offering a sanctuary to unwind after a long day. Step outside to the expansive 16 x 36 saltwater pool with jets and an 8-person hot tub, providing the perfect spot to soak in the picturesque surroundings.

But the allure of outdoor living doesn't end there—year-round enjoyment awaits at the outdoor kitchen, complete with heaters, media, and fully insulated walls. With 4 sets of Nana doors that open to the pool deck, you can seamlessly transition between indoor and outdoor spaces while savoring the breathtaking lake views.

This property offers a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury, where every detail is meticulously designed to enhance your enjoyment of the spectacular Kalamalka Lake views.

4-315 Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, Vernon $4,695,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.