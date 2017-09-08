Photo: Contributed

As parents, we are raising our kids to be kind and to help others in need.

That's why I am so excited and thankful that the Deacon family has followed in the footsteps of a 100 Men and 100 Women by starting 100 Kids Who Care.

What an amazing way to teach kids that by working together they are stronger as a team and that team can make a bigger impact then if they acted alone.

The 100 Kids Who Care group brings together 100 kids or more between the ages of five and 17 who want to make a difference in their community. They will meet four times a year and donate $10 each. Each child is encouraged to raise the money themselves by doing chores or a maybe a bottle drive.

The kids learn that true happiness comes from helping others and that giving is fun.

To pre-register or for more information, contact 100 Kids Kelowna founders Richard and Mary-Ann Deacon at [email protected].

Congratulations to Amy Rauchser, as she is celebrating the one-year anniversary of MOGA opening its studio on Harvey Avenue.

She is celebrating this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a fall market. All moms, dads and caregivers are welcome.

At MOGA, they uplift one another and support each other through their unique journeys and experiences in motherhood. Through fitness classes, moms build the physical strength they need to live a healthy life for themselves and for their families.

MOGA means community and bond; with yourself, with your child, and with your motherhood village.

This weekend, the Kelowna Curling Club turns 75 – and members are having an all-weekend party.

Come join them Friday night for cocktails, mingling and snacks.

Saturday is an open house, free to the public ,where curling historians will be signing autographs and you will have a chance at rocks 'n' rings and some curling trophies.

Saturday night will be the official dinner and dance with the Hip Replacements.

After a full day of partying, Sunday will be makee your own caesar, hangover brunch. Awesome!

The Kelowna Downtown YMCA is hosting a grand opening event on Sept. 13.

Centre manager Kelley Taylor is excited to invite the community in for a free day so that everyone will have the opportunity to come in, try out a class, see the facility and learn about its specialty health programs.

The facility will be open to the public all day, with cake, food and refreshments, giveaways and a chance to win a one-year membership.

For all the details about the grand opening as well as current offers to help you get started on your health and wellness goals, visit ymcaokanagan.ca/downtown.

This is just way out there for me, but too funny not to mention.

The Comic Strippers are in town.

Apparently, this is not the first time they have been here. So, if you have seen them before, know that they have a new show with new moves and quicker wit.

Obviously a 19-plus event, but know that there is not extreme nudity, so fitting for both men and women.

I’m still nervous, but I will see you there – tonight at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Make it a great week!