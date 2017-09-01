Dogs and wine

Photo: Contributed

Vineyard hike for dogs

Wards Apple Cider and The View Winery are hosting the first Wine and Wags Vineyard Hike this Sunday afternoon.

Join them every Sunday in September for a fun and informative walk through the vineyard with your furry friend. If you don’t have a pooch, feel free to go any way because there will be plenty of wags and wiggles to go around.

Fifty per cent of proceeds will be donated to the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog program.

This is a program where volunteers and their dogs go to senior homes, extended health care facilities and the Alzheimer’s Society to visit seniors who can benefit from the unconditional love of dogs.

They also visit schools and Okanagan libraries for their TAILS program (Therapy Animals Involved in Literacy Success).



Check out another unique winery event tonight by Summerhill Pyramid Winery.



Local comedian Dave Kopp is bringing you an evening of wine and laughs. Dave is an award-winning performer and promoter with thousands of performances to his credit.

He will be joined by his funny friends on this exciting night of laughs.



Okanagan Estate Winery invites you to a truly magical evening tonight to celebrate the beginning of their Winery Expansion Project and to launch their new Vibrante and Vibrante Rose Sparkling Wines.

Visit the Vibrant Vine tasting room 4-7 p.m.



Wednesday, Accelerate Okanagan is hosting a new event as part of an ongoing effort to provide education and networking opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs in the Okanagan Valley.

There will be a panel focusing on the education and funding gap where many community investors and local companies need support — the early stage investment cycle.

They are encouraging both investors and entrepreneurs to attend this event. Click here to see all the details.



The Okanagan Sun are asking for the community's support again this year.

They are inviting you to join them this Wednesday to continue their excellence on and off the field at their ninth annual 2017 Sunfest Fundraising event.

Tickets are only $50 and include delicious appetizers from Moxies, cold beer, wine and live entertainment by Cosmic Co-Motion, a multi-talented, circus inspired group.

All the proceeds from this event will go to their Scholarship Fund for our athletes.



Neighbourhood Nosh is making its return each month to the Kelowna Museum at the Laurel Packinghouse downtown.

You will be able to taste local ciders, wines or spirits, nibble made-in-the-Okanagan treats, and unwind in a historical space.

Each month they will highlight a different winery, cidery, brewery, restaurant from our community and showcase the local artistic talent.

Make it a great week!