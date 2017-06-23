The pig's on the barbie

Photo: Contributed

Congratulations to Sharon and Andy of Mission Meats for 20 years of business.



They will be having specials all week, but Friday, June 30, they have invited all of us to enjoy a barbecue pig roast to help them celebrate.

The barbecue is by donation and the proceeds will help the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.



Go enjoy some food and win some prizes.



Dinner in the Vineyard Series starts this Wednesday at Quails' Gate.



This is one of my favourite events of the summer. You receive a four-course farm-to-vineyard, long-table dinner from the Quails' Gate culinary team, which is perfectly paired with their award winning wines.

Don’t think this can be a last minute decision.

Book early!



I didn’t know Kelowna had a polo club. Why didn’t anyone tell me we have a polo club?



This Saturday, the Kelowna Polo Club is having another fundraiser for the Cyclepath Cyclotrons Ride to Conquer Cancer team.



This fundraiser will have a polo match, booze raffle, 50/50, toonie toss, music and lawn games.



The match begins at 4 p.m., but make sure to check out the event page to know what you need to bring.



Tonight is the summer kickoff party aboard Kelowna Cruises being hosted by Where It’s At Entertainment.



Where It’s At Entertainment has been in business since 2008 and has been staying ahead of the game by bringing us the best entertainment everyone can enjoy.



They are one of the top featured promoters in Vancouver. They have been nominated Best Urban Promoter five times and Event of the Year twice by Vancouver Nightlife Awards.



This cruise is like no other because the electric dance floor starts at 7:45 p.m. and there will be various hip hop performances all night long. If that’s boat's a rockin', start swimming. I don’t know something water related that rhymes with rockin'?



Happy birthday Kelowna Farmers and Crafters Market.



No one knows how old they are and I wonder how we know it’s really their birthday, but who cares, they have a great Saturday planned for us.



They will be celebrating with cupcakes, a kids maze, alpacas and live music. Bring the whole family and come have some fun.



Metro Community is hosting another Breakfast Club at MontREAL Food, Thursday, June 29.



This is a bunch of men getting together for breakfast, friendship, encouragement. There is always a thought for the day that requires so some discussion.



These have been extremely popular and it doesn’t matter where you come from or what you do they just want you there.



Go check it out.





This week in my video blog I talk about the three professionals you need in your life to reach your financial dreams. Have a watch and let us help you goals.

Make it a great week!