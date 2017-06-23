42868
The pig's on the barbie

Congratulations to Sharon and Andy of Mission Meats for 20 years of business.  

They will be having specials all week, but Friday, June 30, they have invited all of us to enjoy a barbecue pig roast to help them celebrate.  

The  barbecue is by donation and the proceeds will help the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank. 

Go enjoy some food and win some prizes.


Dinner in the Vineyard Series starts this Wednesday at Quails' Gate.

This is one of my favourite events of the summer. You receive a four-course farm-to-vineyard, long-table dinner from the Quails' Gate culinary team, which is perfectly paired with their award winning wines.
Don’t think this can be a last minute decision.

Book early!


I didn’t know Kelowna had a polo club. Why didn’t anyone tell me we have a polo club?

This Saturday, the Kelowna Polo Club is having another fundraiser for the Cyclepath Cyclotrons Ride to Conquer Cancer team.

This fundraiser will have a polo match, booze raffle, 50/50, toonie toss, music and lawn games.  

The match begins at 4 p.m., but make sure to check out the event page to know what you need to bring.  


Tonight is the summer kickoff party aboard Kelowna Cruises being hosted by Where It’s At Entertainment.  

Where It’s At Entertainment has been in business since 2008 and has been staying ahead of the game by bringing us the best entertainment everyone can enjoy.  

They are one of the top featured promoters in Vancouver. They have been nominated Best Urban Promoter five times and Event of the Year twice by Vancouver Nightlife Awards.

This cruise is like no other because the electric dance floor starts at 7:45 p.m. and there will be various hip hop performances all night long. If that’s boat's a rockin', start swimming. I don’t know something water related that rhymes with rockin'?


Happy birthday Kelowna Farmers and Crafters Market.

No one knows how old they are and I wonder how we know it’s really their birthday, but who cares, they have a great Saturday planned for us.

They will be celebrating with cupcakes, a kids maze, alpacas and live music. Bring the whole family and come have some fun


Metro Community is hosting another Breakfast Club at MontREAL Food, Thursday, June 29.  

This is a bunch of men getting together for breakfast, friendship, encouragement. There is always a thought for the day that requires so some discussion.

These have been extremely popular and it doesn’t matter where you come from or what you do they just want you there.

Go check it out


This week in my video blog I talk about the three professionals you need in your life to reach your financial dreams. Have a watch and let us help you goals. 
Make it a great week!

About the Author

Kevin Lavigne is a local advisor with Reid & Associates Financial Solutions creating comprehensive financial plans for individuals and small businesses.  Kevin enjoys meeting and learning about people.  He is known for his abilities to connect both people and businesses as he tries to help everyone to succeed.

Kevin graduated from the University of Guelph in 2002 with a Bachelor of Commerce.  He has since completed his Insurance Licence and is in the process of completing his Certified Financial Planning Designation.  He has been involved in multiple businesses and investments including tech start ups.

Kevin married his wife Amy in 2009 and they currently have 2 young daughters.  They moved from Ontario with a few stops along the way and have lived in Kelowna since 2008.   Kevin and his family enjoy the outdoors and have a great passion for Food & Wine. 

Kevin was nominated in 2014 for Kelowna’s Top 40 Under 40 because of his successful business and the financial education he provides in the community.  He is also the 2016 President of Junior Chamber International, he works with multiple non profits as well he is a mentor for the Canadian Youth Business Foundation.



The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

