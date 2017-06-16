Get wasted on conversation

Photo: Contributed

Wasted – A Time to Start a Conversation is being presented by Unless Market and Zero Waste Okanagan next week.

This event will be featuring the documentary The Clean Bin Project.



This zero-waste event will be held Thursday, June 22, so make sure to bring your own mug and make it a good one as there will be a door prize for the most unique mug.



Visit their page to learn about the documentary and how you can participate in the conversation.



The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Top 40 over 40 wrap-up party is Wednesday, June 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Delta Grand by Marriot.



This is an evening to celebrate these remarkable nominees who have been featured in this year's Top 40.

I encourage you to go out and meet these individuals while enjoying some wine and appetizers.



Your age doesn’t matter if you would like to attend.



If you’re interested in aviation and want to know more about flying, make your way to the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA) convention and trade show at the Kelowna International Airport next Saturday.



They are expecting over 400 people to bring their aircrafts to our airport.



If you can’t make it during the day, visit their webpage to see how you can participate in their first under the wing camping night.



Even though summer is not entirely here Kitchen Sync Catering Pop Up Dinners have started.



Owner Ben Pallett has done it the same as last year. You won’t know where you will be dining until a few days before the event.

But you do know you will enjoy a beautiful evening of live music and snacks before you are served a three-course meal of local cuisine.



Get your tickets right away as these are always a sell out.





Landmark Centre is getting some great tenants and seems like a great working community to be part of.

Go and see for yourself Saturday afternoon and take part in the grand opening of QB Gelato.



Kevin Bojda and Victor Laderoute are offering free scoops of their hand-crafted gelato 1-10 p.m.

They will be offering 16 flavours, so I am sure everyone in your family will be happy.



"Walker" or "roll" your way to greater awareness and support of our mobility and health challenged community members this Saturday at Stuart Park.



You can challenge yourself using a walker, wheelchair or one of the other mobility aids we provide.

Again this year, they will have the Toilet Brush Race, so go and cheer on your team and see who gets their toilet sparkling clean first.



This week in my video blog, I give away some free retirement tax savings strategies as well as show you why I am the king of the grill.



Make it a great week.