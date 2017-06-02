42377
Lavigne-on-the-Scene

Lottery shakes things up

BCLC is shaking things up in regards to gambling. They have announced a new online competition to focus on new games for new customers in the Fun with Friends category.  

The British Columbia Lottery Commission is inviting game developers, start-ups and entrepreneurs to register and submit their ideas for the next innovative game. The games can be physical, virtual reality, augmented reality, digital, social, online, or off.

You can read Heidi Mann's AO blog for all the details and how to submit your ideas. 
 

Congratulations to Gasoline Alley Harley Davidson for an incredibly successful first year.  

They will be celebrating in true Gasoline Alley fashion this Saturday from 10 a.m. To 6 p.m. There will be music, barbecue and a burnout pit.   
 

I am not a movie guy, but I can be talked into driving to Enderby to watch a movie outdoors if you bring the bug spray. 

Now, I don’t need to worry about all of that any more because Eric Thorsteinson has started outsidecinema.ca

Outdoor movies are meant to bring friends, family and community together. 

On their web page, he has a variety of events that his outdoor screen could be used for. My favourite would be to hold the world’s largest Mario Kart competition at my next pool party. 

How cool would that be?

It’s also a great idea for businesses, schools and festivals to consider making part of their events. 

Contact Eric and let’s help support another new local business.
 

If McKinley Beach is having a grand opening of their beach house, then summer has to be here. 

Everyone is welcome to join them this Saturday noon to 3 p.m. and discover what beach life is all about. 

There will be a barbecue, stand-up paddling and kayak rentals, dinner cruise give aways all while Country FM keeps you grooving.

Does grooving and country music go together? I don't know, but it's always a great time when your down there. 
 

Sunday you need to grab your friends and make your way over to the Westside for the White Wine Adventure. 

This is the fifth year for the Westside Wine Trail's Sip into Summer event

Each winery will be showcasing their summer whites, holding blind tasting challenges all while you enjoy scenic views and great music. 

Visit their page to see all the winery details.
 

TEDxKelowna is happening next Saturday at Quail's Gate Winery. 

Today is the best day to begin. Today is the best day to quit. Today is the best day to make that change, whatever that change may be.

There are very few tickets left, so today is the best day to get them also.  
 

In my video blog this week I talk about a higher risk idea that may not be for everybody but you should watch it to know what options are out there.

Make it a great week.

About the Author

Kevin Lavigne is a local advisor with Reid & Associates Financial Solutions creating comprehensive financial plans for individuals and small businesses.  Kevin enjoys meeting and learning about people.  He is known for his abilities to connect both people and businesses as he tries to help everyone to succeed.

Kevin graduated from the University of Guelph in 2002 with a Bachelor of Commerce.  He has since completed his Insurance Licence and is in the process of completing his Certified Financial Planning Designation.  He has been involved in multiple businesses and investments including tech start ups.

Kevin married his wife Amy in 2009 and they currently have 2 young daughters.  They moved from Ontario with a few stops along the way and have lived in Kelowna since 2008.   Kevin and his family enjoy the outdoors and have a great passion for Food & Wine. 

Kevin was nominated in 2014 for Kelowna’s Top 40 Under 40 because of his successful business and the financial education he provides in the community.  He is also the 2016 President of Junior Chamber International, he works with multiple non profits as well he is a mentor for the Canadian Youth Business Foundation.



