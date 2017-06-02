Lottery shakes things up

Photo: Contributed

BCLC is shaking things up in regards to gambling. They have announced a new online competition to focus on new games for new customers in the Fun with Friends category.

The British Columbia Lottery Commission is inviting game developers, start-ups and entrepreneurs to register and submit their ideas for the next innovative game. The games can be physical, virtual reality, augmented reality, digital, social, online, or off.

Congratulations to Gasoline Alley Harley Davidson for an incredibly successful first year.

They will be celebrating in true Gasoline Alley fashion this Saturday from 10 a.m. To 6 p.m. There will be music, barbecue and a burnout pit.



I am not a movie guy, but I can be talked into driving to Enderby to watch a movie outdoors if you bring the bug spray.

Now, I don’t need to worry about all of that any more because Eric Thorsteinson has started outsidecinema.ca.

Outdoor movies are meant to bring friends, family and community together.

On their web page, he has a variety of events that his outdoor screen could be used for. My favourite would be to hold the world’s largest Mario Kart competition at my next pool party.

How cool would that be?

It’s also a great idea for businesses, schools and festivals to consider making part of their events.

If McKinley Beach is having a grand opening of their beach house, then summer has to be here.

Everyone is welcome to join them this Saturday noon to 3 p.m. and discover what beach life is all about.

There will be a barbecue, stand-up paddling and kayak rentals, dinner cruise give aways all while Country FM keeps you grooving.

Does grooving and country music go together? I don't know, but it's always a great time when your down there.



Sunday you need to grab your friends and make your way over to the Westside for the White Wine Adventure.

This is the fifth year for the Westside Wine Trail's Sip into Summer event.

Each winery will be showcasing their summer whites, holding blind tasting challenges all while you enjoy scenic views and great music.

TEDxKelowna is happening next Saturday at Quail's Gate Winery.

Today is the best day to begin. Today is the best day to quit. Today is the best day to make that change, whatever that change may be.

There are very few tickets left, so today is the best day to get them also.



Make it a great week.