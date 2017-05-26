All things beer!

Photo: Contributed

BNA turns 2 June 1.

BNA will be releasing a special anniversary beer that day. The guests taps will be from Kelowna breweries Kettle River Brewing Co., Tree Brewing, and Boundary Brewing Company.

The CrAsian Food Truck will be on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and they are excited to be hosting One Big Table for a pop-up grocery store that features all things grown and crafted from within our beautiful province.

Their neighbours at Motovida Cycle will also be participating in the sidewalk party, showcasing their work, some moto apparel, as well as goods from Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel.



Pop by and say hello!



Wow! That was a lot of name dropping to start off an article, but I have room for more.

Head downtown this Sunday between noon and 4 p.m. and take a stroll through beautiful Kelowna while sampling and learning the craft of locally made spirits, beer and cider.

Swing by a variety of award-winning locations including Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, Tree Brewing, Urban Distilleries, Sandhill Winery, BNA Brewing and B.C. Tree Fruit Cidery.

This is the summer launch of the Grapes to Grains Trail that is being hosted by BC Tree Fruits Cider Co. so put on your walking shoes or gear strap on your bicycle helmet, or maybe even bring along a designated driver and discover what the craftsmen of the heart of the city have to offer.

Complimentary tastings, limited release product, food trucks, and more.

Download the Trail map at www.grapestograins.ca.



Join Xchange Kelowna on Wednesday May 31 for our Beer Masters' Dinner with Phillips Brewing and Malting Co.

Four courses will be prepared by their Executive Chef Graydon Gliege and paired with four Phillips beers.

I'm sure Dean Irving will be there, but will Cam Colin be making an appearance that night? I don't know.

Man I like these paired beer dinners.



Start Fresh Kitchen is opening up in Landmark today. You might have already been lucky enough to have already tried some of their catering menu, but if not Michael Buffett will be sampling it from 2:30-10 p.m. on June 1 too.

There will be music and multiple vendors while they show off their hard at using historic elements of Kelowna in their building our space.



Schueler Group Benefits is once again sponsoring the YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids Sunday.

There will be hundreds of Y members and community friends raising funds and heart rates.

This is a fun, group event with high energy for every member of your family. There is a kids zone, great food, drinks, prizes and more.

Head over between 8 a.m.and 1 p.m. to help support the young children and families that need it the most.



Bike to Work Week starts on Monday and one of the reasons people don't ride is because their bike is not working properly and they are not sure how to fix it.

You can learn tonight at 5:30 p.m.

The Lion Cyclery loves to support people riding their bikes for transport and sport, so they’d like to help anyone who wants to learn a little about what it takes to keep their bike working and specifically how to change a flat tire in less than 10 minutes.

They’ll bring the beer and you bring your bike, and get ready to get your hands dirty.



I have been waiting for Bike to Work/School Week to start in hopes the media and the hype will make some drivers pay more attention to bikes. It's amazing what has happened out on the road so far this year.

So many people rush to beat the red light or are in too much of a rush to even come close to stopping at stop signs.

There, that is my politically correct rant about bad drivers. Have fun this week and be safe.



This week in my video blog, I talked about how to get your child free RESP money for their post-secondary education.

Make it a great week!