A first for Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

I am sure most of you have seen Airbnb media, which showcases unique homes to book and experience a city like a local.

I am excited to say Kristin Leigh Fritz of Hoof Prints Barnyard has given Kelowna its first Vacation Farm Stay.

When you stay at Hoof Prints Barnyard, you can experience life in the country — cuddle animals, groom a pony, collect eggs and fresh veggies from the garden. I fully expect this to be a major hit.

Book now to avoid disappointment.



The 65th Annual Blossom Time Fair? I’ve never heard of this before, but any event that runs for 65 years must have it figured out.

Join the four auxiliaries of KGH Foundation for a family friendly Saturday morning at Starthcona Park.

It will be featuring huge plant and craft sales, children’s activities — including bouncy house, face painting and fish pond — collectibles and treasures, home baking and pies, barbecue, musical entertainment and clowns. Wow!



Tickets went on sale this week for the Rene Bourgault Legacy Golf Tournament and Synlawn has stepped again as this year’s title sponsor, but there are still plenty of sponsorship options if you wish to help out.

The proceeds go to the Kelowna Jaycees, which they put toward a Young Entrepreneurs Scholarship at Community Futures in Rene’s name. Pretty awesome way to remember the amazing and great Rene Bourgault.

Buy your tickets and sponsorships right away before they sell out.

Rene and SynLawn are also being honoured next week for the funds he helped generate for the SPCA and Humane Society. The funds were used to install an area for distressed dogs and it’s quite sad how busy this space is.



You probably have been seeing the Sister City Association events gaining more and more popularity all over the city. That’s because they are doing events that are not the norm here in Kelowna.

Since their events continue to get bigger and bigger, they are looking for new members to join them. They hope to have people of all ages and industries to help them continue to build.

There are plenty of learning opportunities and community events to be part of.

Contact Cathy Jennens at 250-862-2801 or via the website.



If you’re looking for a fun, running event you need to check out the The Hungry Hungry Half presented by Aspire Health and Performance.

This is a 5k, 10k, and half marathon June 3. You will run along Kelowna's waterfront and the rails and trails.

Along the way, you will find live music, sweet treats, and prizes for costumes and spirit.

If you need another reason to participate, know that all proceeds will be going to the Kelowna Community Food Bank to help them in their summer season.



Enjoy yourself this week as there is lots to do.

The Daffodil Ball is happening Saturday along with the Great Okanagan Beer Festival.

Okanagan Food Truck Fest is Thursday and Rutland May Days starts next Friday.



This week in my video blog, I explain why having just retirement assets in your financial plan is a problem.

Make it a great week!