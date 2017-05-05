Talk Nerdy To Me

41299
I am in to year two of my column, so you will start to see some great events making their way back into the mix.  

Metabridge today announced the 15 start-ups of 2017 that will join their program and gain mentorship and access to capital.

This Kelowna event takes place June 7 -9  and for the ninth year it will be celebrating Canadian talent and tech innovation. 

For the second year in a row, a local Kelowna company will be taking part. 

Data Nerds is an industry leading real estate and property data API. Having just got back from Tech Stars in Colorado, I don’t know how anyone is going to be able to top this impressive company.

Oh and if you’re looking, Data Nerds is hiring.
 

Speaking of real estate tech, we need to congratulate Sam Richards for the opening of his Knew Reality Research Company.  

Through market research consultation, they are assisting many different real estate targeted professionals in overcoming the challenge of navigating countless websites, opinions and statistics to understand the Okanagan’s market status.

If you need numbers and like Okanagan real estate, you need to contact Sam. 
 

Have you ever heard of a whisky whisperer?  Me neither, but I want too.  

Okanagan Spirits is offering a Whisky Whisperer Masterclass with John Clement, aka the Wandering Whisky Whisperer.  

John will be educating and tasting some of the rare editions of whisky from the Okanagan Spirits family cellar so get your tickets quick because I know there isn’t many left. 
 

Femme Fatale is rocking 2017! 

Go and join the ladies next weekend as they bring you their eighth production themed Vegas. This show will have the dancers performing to artists that have held residencies around Sin City in the past and present. 

Bombshell Tina M created Femme Fatale Burlesque in 2014 and is currently working with 55 ladies of different levels to accommodate every woman to empower them to be confident in their bodies on and off stage. 

Check them out. 
 

After all that drinking and eating, you will be happy to know that Mucho Burrito has opened its doors this week at Sopa Square.  

When you read their story on their website, it says It’s LOCO when speed is more important than quality when it comes to food

I’m now both excited and hungry.  See you there today at noon for lunch.
 

I hope to also see you downtown this weekend supporting Play On Kelowna.  

Hockey Night in Canada’s Play On is the world's largest street hockey game and also Canada’s largest sports tournament and festival. It holds the Guinness Book of Records title.  

This event runs coast to coast and is for players of all ages and skill levels. I don’t think you can get a team in this year but remember this for next year. 
 

This week in my video blog it took me 14 takes to get my ending. I blame my shoes though. 

I hope this information helps you protect your family and goals.  

Make it great week!

About the Author

Kevin Lavigne is a local advisor with Reid & Associates Financial Solutions creating comprehensive financial plans for individuals and small businesses.  Kevin enjoys meeting and learning about people.  He is known for his abilities to connect both people and businesses as he tries to help everyone to succeed.

Kevin graduated from the University of Guelph in 2002 with a Bachelor of Commerce.  He has since completed his Insurance Licence and is in the process of completing his Certified Financial Planning Designation.  He has been involved in multiple businesses and investments including tech start ups.

Kevin married his wife Amy in 2009 and they currently have 2 young daughters.  They moved from Ontario with a few stops along the way and have lived in Kelowna since 2008.   Kevin and his family enjoy the outdoors and have a great passion for Food & Wine. 

Kevin was nominated in 2014 for Kelowna’s Top 40 Under 40 because of his successful business and the financial education he provides in the community.  He is also the 2016 President of Junior Chamber International, he works with multiple non profits as well he is a mentor for the Canadian Youth Business Foundation.



