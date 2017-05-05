Talk Nerdy To Me

Photo: Contributed

I am in to year two of my column, so you will start to see some great events making their way back into the mix.

Metabridge today announced the 15 start-ups of 2017 that will join their program and gain mentorship and access to capital.

This Kelowna event takes place June 7 -9 and for the ninth year it will be celebrating Canadian talent and tech innovation.



For the second year in a row, a local Kelowna company will be taking part.

Data Nerds is an industry leading real estate and property data API. Having just got back from Tech Stars in Colorado, I don’t know how anyone is going to be able to top this impressive company.

Oh and if you’re looking, Data Nerds is hiring.



Speaking of real estate tech, we need to congratulate Sam Richards for the opening of his Knew Reality Research Company.

Through market research consultation, they are assisting many different real estate targeted professionals in overcoming the challenge of navigating countless websites, opinions and statistics to understand the Okanagan’s market status.

If you need numbers and like Okanagan real estate, you need to contact Sam.



Have you ever heard of a whisky whisperer? Me neither, but I want too.

Okanagan Spirits is offering a Whisky Whisperer Masterclass with John Clement, aka the Wandering Whisky Whisperer.

John will be educating and tasting some of the rare editions of whisky from the Okanagan Spirits family cellar so get your tickets quick because I know there isn’t many left.



Femme Fatale is rocking 2017!

Go and join the ladies next weekend as they bring you their eighth production themed Vegas. This show will have the dancers performing to artists that have held residencies around Sin City in the past and present.



Bombshell Tina M created Femme Fatale Burlesque in 2014 and is currently working with 55 ladies of different levels to accommodate every woman to empower them to be confident in their bodies on and off stage.

Check them out.



After all that drinking and eating, you will be happy to know that Mucho Burrito has opened its doors this week at Sopa Square.

When you read their story on their website, it says It’s LOCO when speed is more important than quality when it comes to food

I’m now both excited and hungry. See you there today at noon for lunch.



I hope to also see you downtown this weekend supporting Play On Kelowna.

Hockey Night in Canada’s Play On is the world's largest street hockey game and also Canada’s largest sports tournament and festival. It holds the Guinness Book of Records title.

This event runs coast to coast and is for players of all ages and skill levels. I don’t think you can get a team in this year but remember this for next year.



