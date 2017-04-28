Open for Business 2017

Photo: Contributed

Kitsch Wines is inviting all of you to come celebrate the opening of their tasting room for the 2017 season.

They are offering free tastings and nibbles this Saturday between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pop by anytime and get your hands on some of their new wines like 2016 Pinot Gris, Rose and Dry Riesling.



After you load up with all of your new wine, head over to see Kevin Johnson at his grand opening of StorageBear on the Westside.

Kevin will be barbecuing some hotdogs and the StorageBear Central Okanagan U8 Youth Soccer team will be serving $1 lemonade.

DJ CJ will be spinning tracks and Sun FM on location from noon to 3 p.m.

This self storage facility is almost full, so make sure to sign up for phase 2 and 3 right away.



The Food Truck craze started up again last week and will be in full force as Surf Side California owners Ian and Heidi have organized all the food trucks to meet at Rutland Centennial Park for Okanagan Food Truck Fest 2017 this Saturday from 3-7 p.m.

This is a free event for the whole family. There will be a kids zone, bouncy castle, balloon twister, face painter, photo booth, food, shopping and more.



BDO Leadercast Kelowna 2017 presented by the Kelowna Jaycees is happening May 5 at UBC.

This is their seventh annual event and it just continues to get better each year.

Leadercast is the largest one-day leadership event in the world, bringing together some of the most recognized and respected global leaders to create a leadership experience unlike any other.

This year’s theme is Powered by Purpose and will focus on discovering the steps you can take to uncover your purpose.

There are only a few days left to get tickets.



It is unbelievable how many people walk miles each day for water. Children who have to walk for water cannot attend school?

I’m sure your just like me and think that’s not right, so I want you to come join Sydney Koren of New Image Salon and Spa this Sunday as they will be hosting a Parking Lot Party to raise funds for WaterAid Canada’s Water Projects in association with Aveda's annual Earth Month initiatives.

$25 can provide a child with water for a lifetime, so come and support a great cause and bid generously on their silent auction items.



Another great way to support your community next week is through Gennext’s TimeDrive MarketPlace.

TimeDrive is where non-profit organizations showcase their volunteer opportunities to young professionals and they in turn bid their time as a sign of support in a "charity auction" format.

New this year is the addition of a marketplace component, where local vendors who share our passion for community and volunteerism among youth will be on hand to showcase their businesses.

Presented by their newest partner, Bananatag, this year the event will be hosted in the beautiful Sandhill Wines tasting room.

Of course, wine will be available, but you will also be able to enjoy beer from Tree Brewing along with some appetizers and music by Kelowna’s own Wild Son.



This week in my financial planning video blog I scared the crap out of my mom, so I am going to hire a stunt man from now on. I hope you enjoy it.

Make it a great week!