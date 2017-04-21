41697
Lavigne-on-the-Scene

Food & wine weekend

Accelerate Okanagan is welcoming five new founders to their Venture Acceleration Program (VAP).   

The VAP program includes all the elements needed for rapid acceleration in the technology industry.

These five inventive companies are from across all industries, and I’m sure you will be impressed with what they are developing.

Read Heidi Mann’s blog to learn all the details about the companies and their creators. 


Congratulations to Peter Gillis who has been chosen as the new general manager of the Delta Grand Okanagan. 

Peter has been with Delta Hotels all over our great country, but is coming from Delta’s flagship Eastern Canadian property hotel in Toronto.  

If he’s like me, he will agree Ontario is a great place to be from and will absolutely love Kelowna. We wish him all the best.
 

If you just can’t make the Sip & Savour event this Saturday or you have an inkling for another great food and wine event, you need to check out the first Okanagan Eats May 5-6 at the Kelowna Curling Club.  

Karalyn Lockhart of Tall Cloud Productions has teamed up with Mint Media, who brought us the Okanagan Eats and Drinks cookbook to provide us with a food show like no other. 

I’m intrigued because of the success Karalyn has had with her other trade shows. 
 

I try to keep all my posts local, but outside of my article I have been raving about Chris Van Hooydonk’s Backyard Chef’s Table in Oliver and now you can experience his cooking at the Sandhill small lots winemaker dinners on April 29. 

Book your tickets soon as this will be a memorable dinner.
 

Rock of Ages hosted by the Rotary Centre for the Arts started last night and will run until the 29th. 

It’s described as the tail end of the big, bad 80s in Hollywood and the party has been raging hard at The Sunset Strip’s last legendary venue. It will be featuring hits from Journey, Styx, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Pat Benatar and more. 

I’m stoked. I hope to see you there.
 

Food Truck Friday’s are now back at Kettle River Brewing Co. Catch the CrAsian Food Truck for an after work snack and fill up your growler at the same time. 

See you there between 3-7 p.m.  
 

The View Winery has jumped on the food truck craze too and this Saturday they will have the Surf Side California Food Truck serving food from noon to 5 p.m. 

Let’s go find out if shrimp taco’s really do pair well with Gewurtraminer.  
 

This week’s video blog has become one my favourite video thus far because of my attempt at a touchdown dance. You also learn how we buy, hold and sell our assets. I hope you like it as much as I do.  

Make it a great week!

