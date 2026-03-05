Lake Country News

Lake Country RCMP still searching for missing woman, seeking tips

Search for woman continues

Photo: RCMP Natalie "Chantelle" Taylor was last seen on Oct. 13, 2025.

Lake Country RCMP are continuing to search for missing person Natalie "Chantelle" Taylor.

In December 2025, RCMP asked Lake Country residents to search any sheds, outbuildings or abandoned structures on their properties.

Despite extensive searches, including more than 70 COSAR search volunteers scouring a large area along Beaver Lake Road, Taylor is still missing.

"We are continuing to investigate the missing-person report for Natalie “Chantelle” Taylor, and the case remains active," said Cpl. Kent Hall with Lake Country RCMP, in a statement on Thursday.

"At this time we have no new information to share with the public," says Hall continued.



Taylor, 45, was reported missing on Nov. 13, 2025. She was last seen on Oct. 13 in Lake Country. During the last major search, volunteers covered more than 720 kilometres of territory.

"If anyone has information that may assist the investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Lake Country RCMP directly or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers," says Hall.