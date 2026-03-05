Lake Country News

Lake Country council approves permit for large rental housing project

Lake Country council has paved the way for construction to begin on a large rental housing project on Woodsdale Court.

Council Tuesday unanimously endorsed the 283 unit rental development brought forward by Westrich Development Corp.

The multi-family project includes a variety of units spanning one to four bedrooms.

The development will include a three-level parkade, several two-level townhomes with six floors of apartments above.

Staff suggested the project emphasizes infill development in an appropriate location within the district.

Westrich added the development is being designed to appeal to local workers, young families and seniors.

A riparian area including a creek will remain mostly in a natural state once the project is complete.

Developers will require a building permit before construction can get underway.