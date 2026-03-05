Lake Country News

Lake Country council approves development permit for hotel, housing project

Photo: District of Lake Country DP issued for hotel, housing development in Lake Country

Lake Country council unanimously endorsed a large development that will add both a hotel and residential housing to the downtown core.

The project bordering Highway 97 and Okanagan Centre Road East will feature a 140 room hotel, 95 residential units and 13 commercial units.

The hotel would face onto the highway, while the residential units would front onto Okanagan Centre Road East.

Both are six storeys in height.

While council was thrilled with the scope of the project, some wished it had been in a different location.

“I welcome the addition,” said Coun. Heather Irvine.

“I wish it were on the other side of the highway, but if we don’t take this opportunity, we won’t have it.

“We are all actually working on developing Main Street, but we are limited.”

Staff expect to work with the developer over the coming weeks to obtain a building permit to allow construction to begin.