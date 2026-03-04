Lake Country News

Lake Country taxes going up 5.75% this year

Photo: District of Lake Country Lake Country municipal hall

Property taxes in Lake Country will be rising 5.75 per cent this year with council’s approval of the 2026 municipal budget.

For the typical single-family home, taxes will rise by $160 this year.

The approval of the 2026 budget comes after weeks of public consultation. The growth taking place in Lake Country actually lowered the expected tax hit from 6.25 per cent, which council approved back in December, to the finalized 5.75 per cent.

"Council has worked hard to balance the high service levels our community expects—especially in policing, fire, and bylaw services—with a 5.75 per cent tax increase (lower than last year), fulfilling our commitment to fiscal consistency," says Mayor Blair Ireland.

"By diversifying our tax base through initiatives like rezoning land for future light industrial and the Lake Country Business Park, we are building the long-term stability needed for major infrastructure. This year, we are also prioritizing those smaller, neighbourhood-level projects that have been on the horizon for a while, ensuring every resident feels the benefit of a higher quality of life right at home."

The municipality says it is working to manage ongoing cost pressures in areas like policing, fire protection, bylaw services and infrastructure.