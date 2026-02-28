Lake Country News

Firefighters, RCMP conduct joint training in Lake Country on ice

Joint ice rescue training

Photo: Facebook Crews with the Lake Country Fire Department practice ice rescue techniques on Pollard’s Pond while RCMP officers train alongside firefighters on dynamic entry procedures in Lake Country.

The District of Lake Country is giving residents a glimpse into ongoing emergency response training in the community.

In a Facebook post shared Friday afternoon, the District said crews have been actively sharpening skills that help keep Lake Country safe.

Residents may have noticed members of the Lake Country Fire Department practicing ice rescue techniques on Pollard’s Pond in The Lakes neighbourhood. The training prepares firefighters to respond to emergencies on frozen water.

The District also said RCMP officers have been training alongside LCFD crews on dynamic entry techniques and tools.

“We appreciate knowing Lake Country emergency response teams continue training in skills that help keep us safe,” the District said in the post.