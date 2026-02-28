Lake Country News

Lake Country council to hear development permit application for large Highway 97 project

Hotel and housing proposed

Photo: District of Lake Country Site of hotel, residential development

Lake Country council will debate the merits of a large hotel, rental and commercial development on Highway 97 in the downtown area when it meets Tuesday.

The project, slated for six properties fronting the highway and Okanagan Centre Road East, would include a 140 room hotel, 95 residential units and 13 commercial units.

Earlier this month, council approved rezoning of the properties from RU1 to the CD19 Town Centre Commercial West zone.

A lot consolidation request has been made which is presently being reviewed by the Ministry of Transportation and Transit. It is also subject to approval by the district’s approving officer.

Lot consolidation will be a condition of the development permit.

The development will consist of two buildings, both proposed to be six storeys in height, the hotel fronting onto Highway 97 and the residential building fronting Okanagan Centre Road East.

The buildings would be connected by an underground parkade proving both below ground and surface parking for 284 vehicles.

Commercial space would be located within the third floor of the hotel and at grade in the residential building facing onto Okanagan Centre Road East.

Council will be asked to approve, deny or defer the application.

Staff are recommending approval.