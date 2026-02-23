Lake Country News

Off-duty cop chases down Lake Country graffiti vandal

Photo: Lake Country RCMP An off-duty police officer chased down a graffiti vandal earlier this month in Lake Country.

A Lake Country youth has been arrested after being caught red-handed by an off-duty police officer.

The officer witnessed a building being spray-painted on Main Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 13, said the RCMP in a news release.

After a brief foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The local youth was arrested for mischief and later released to a parent with a court date.

As the investigation continued, officers received additional reports of vandalism in the area. Several buildings were found to have been defaced with similar spray paint markings.

“This is an exceptionally disappointing incident in which a youth showed utter disregard for their community. This type of vandalism has been increasing, and it is hoped that this arrest will help reduce the damage being caused,” said Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to these incidents is asked to contact Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-800-TIPS (8477).