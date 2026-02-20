Lake Country News

Controversial Lake Country development gets council support

Contentious project green-lit

Photo: District of Lake Country Bond Road development location

Coun. Tricia Brett called it the most challenging decision of this current council term.

Coun. Heather Irvine said she preferred the current zone but ultimately, her job is to put people in homes.

Coun. Todd McKenzie said not everybody is going to be happy, but middle ground has to be found.

With those sentiments, Lake Country council voted unanimously to approve a rezoning and Official Community Plan application for an “attainable” housing development on Bond Road next to Davidson Road Elementary.

Residents of the area spoke en masse during last month’s public hearing about how the development would forever change the fabric of the quiet, rural neighbourhood, offering concerns around public safety, increased traffic and a lack of infrastructure.

Staff addressed some of those concerns Tuesday indicating there would be sufficient sewer and water connections, pedestrian improvements including sidewalks, lights and crosswalks would be required and parking would need to follow district bylaws for both on-site and on-street parking.

While the CD 18 zone requested by developer Stephen Duke would have maxed out the development at 55 units, he told council during the public hearing he envisioned 40 to 45.

A motion brought forward by Coun. McKenzie and added to the rezoning application capped the development at 40 units.

Council unanimously adopted that amendment.

In giving her approval, Coun. Irvine said while she believes 20 units under the previous RM3 zone would be her preference to keep the rural feel, she was willing to compromise.

Youth councillor Carter Mochinski weighed in, stating youth in the community are scared, saying they know they are going to struggle with housing and the economic hardships of going to university and starting a family.

“I’m scared of making decisions on how and where I’m going to live,” said Mochinski.

Mayor Blair Ireland, as all of council did, acknowledged the passion of those who engaged council opposing the project and, while he said he “gets it,” he admitted it’s difficult to get housing to a somewhat attainable price.

“I feel we haven’t built housing. As we heard earlier today, we have built some multi-family residential in the last couple of years but 10 years before that we didn’t build anything,” said Ireland.

“My kids tell me every day we screwed up the world for them because we’ve made this incredibly expensive place to live and they can’t find a place to live.

“I see kids moving out of this community to places as far away as possible to try and find a solution.

“I think we owe it to the future of our world to build housing where we can and that’s not a lot of places.”

Duke will require a development permit before he is able to put shovel in the ground.