Six-storey downtown building would be the tallest in Lake Country if approved

Photo: Contributed Proposed Hill Road development

Details related to a new seniors project in Lake Country are being revealed.

A rezoning application will go before council Tuesday for a vacant property on Hill Road in downtown Lake Country.

And, if eventually approved, it would become the tallest building in Lake Country.

According to the application, the developer is seeking to rezone the property to a comprehensive development zone for what is proposed to be a six-storey mixed-use development.

Presently, there are no six-storey buildings in Lake Country, however, a few are also in the pipeline.

The maximum height allowed in Lake Country without variances, is six storeys.

If approved as is, the project would include commercial space on the ground floor with five storeys of residential above featuring 70 “purpose-built, affordable/attainable rental units.”

The development would be a seniors-oriented, affordable rental housing project, designed to address community needs, long-term housing and livability objectives. The district is leasing the land to the developer for a 65-year term at a cost of just $10.

“The proposed development aligns with the objectives of the Housing Okanagan Foundation and supports the objectives identified in the district’s Housing Needs Assessment by increasing housing supply and promoting a greater diversity of housing options,” staff wrote in its report.

“The project is proposed to include primarily one to three bedrooms units including 15 adaptable units to support accessibility, mobility and aging in place.”

Parking would be made available for 41 vehicles, 11 commercial and 30 residential both underground and surface, with 48 bicycle stalls proposed.

The project would include two buildings and three distinctive towers with access between the buildings.

A community garden, patio, outdoor barbecue and interconnected walking paths are also proposed.

With its proximity to Highway 97, the Ministry of Transportation would have to sign off on the project before final adoption.