Dog owners warned after raw meat discovered at Woodsdale Dog Park in Lake Country, Witness Reports Suspicious Man Fleeing on Bike and RCMP Called to Investigate

Photo: Rhea Morgan/ Facebook Cutline: Raw meat was discovered at the Woodsdale dog park behind the tennis courts in Lake Country on Thursday morning

Residents are being urged to use caution after raw meat was reportedly discovered at the Woodsdale dog park behind the tennis courts in Lake Country.

Rhea Morgan shared details of the incident on the Lake Country Community Facebook page Thursday morning, warning fellow dog owners about what she described as suspicious activity in the area.

''Caution raw meat found at the Woodsdale dog park. Do not bring your dogs down here today. Police have been called,” Morgan wrote in her post.

Morgan said the incident occurred just before 11 a.m. while she was walking into the park.

She believes she saw the suspect.

“I was walking into the park as he was leaving and thought it was suspicious that he didn't have a dog with him but was carrying a black dog waste bag that appeared to have a deli container inside of it,” she said.

She added that she became concerned after observing the man leave the area.

“I don't want anything bad to happen to anyone's dog and I watched the guy take off on a bike down the rail trail,” Morgan said.

Lake Country RCMP are on the scene investigating.