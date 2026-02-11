Lake Country News

Okanagan man charged after rifle allegedly fired through floor

Rifle fired through floor

Photo: Kathy Michaels FILE-Kelowna Law Courts.

A man accused of firing a rifle inside a Lake Country home has been released on bail after turning himself in on an outstanding warrant.

Colin Bayley, 36, is charged with storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm, contrary to an order, relating to a January 2025 incident.

At that time, residents in the downstairs portion of a home reported that a bullet came through their ceiling and into their floor from the unit above.

“At the time, the only people upstairs … were this gentleman, Mr. Bayley, and his wife,” the Crown said in a brief court appearance earlier this week.

Afterward, the downstairs residents saw Bayley leaving in his truck while allegedly carrying a rifle case, the court heard. A couple of days later, Bayley was involved in a rollover crash and was arrested.

The charges on the firearm case was not sworn until roughly a year after the incident, and a warrant was issued. Bayley turned himself in shortly thereafter, after learning about the B.C. warrant.

“He’s not trying to evade these charges,” defence lawyer Cory Armour said. “He surrendered himself on Friday with the expectation that this matter would be dealt with.”

Bayley also has charges relating to an Ontario issue, but he was arrested and released on those charges. He's living with his father in Armstrong and subject to ankle-bracelet monitoring. His father is already acting as a $50,000 surety in the Ontario case.

Bayley works as a metal fabricator and operates a shop in the Lake Country area, court heard.

The judge was told Bayley’s B.C. criminal record is not extensive, although he has prior convictions. He accepted the proposal for release with a $1,000 cash deposit and a number of conditions. Those included living at his father's Armstrong address, reporting to a bail supervisor in Kelowna, a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew with exceptions for approved employment, no contact with three residents of the Lake Country home and a prohibition on possessing any weapons or firearms.

The judge emphasized that compliance with the no-weapons condition was critical, given the nature of the charges.



Bayley is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 24.