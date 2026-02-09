Suspicious fire spreads to shed, damages modular home in Lake Country
Fire spreads to shed
A suspicious fire damaged a home and property on Beaver Lake Road Sunday evening.
Multiple units from the Kelowna Fire Department and Lake Country Fire Department responded around 6:00 p.m. to reports of an outdoor fire that had spread to a structure in the 700 block of Beaver Lake Road.
By the time crews arrived, a shed was engulfed in flames between two modular homes.
Crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze, but not before it destroyed the shed and caused minor damage to one of the modular homes and a sea can storage container.
The Kelowna Fire Department said the fire is considered to be suspicious. The cause is under investigation.
KFD initially responded with five engines, a rescue unit, a water tender and a command unit including 23 fire personnel. The Lake Country Fire Department responded with one engine, one pumper, a water tender and a command unit including 12 fire personnel.
No one was injured and no residents were displaced by the fire.
