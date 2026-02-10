Lake Country News

O’Rourke Family Estate Winery in Lake Country expands dining options

A huge new winery and events centre taking shape in Lake Country is now open for public dining.

Row 188 restaurant at O’Rourke Family Estate Winery is accepting reservations for Friday and Saturday evenings.

Starting on the May long weekend, Row 188 will open five days a week, from Thursday to Monday. At the same time, the Granite Cafe, located next to the restaurants, will open for wine tastings.

“We decided to allow the guests to come and taste the wines that we have produced since 2019, in what will be our satellite, or pop-up tasting room, which is the Granite Cafe,” said Carlos Melayes, manager of event operations and accommodations at O’Rourke.

“In the future, once the proper tasting rooms are finished, this will become more of a food outlet (for) brunch, lunch or also will be used as a retail or concession room whenever we’re hosting public events in the amphitheatre.”

The expansive facility built around a granite outcrop has already proven popular for special events, including concerts in its outdoor amphitheatre overlooking Okanagan Lake.

The permanent tasting rooms could be completed by later this year. That facility stands atop an indoor theatre space, unlike anything you’re likely find in any other winery in North America.

“On the lower floor, we’ll have a mounted stage with the floor open for us solely for the configurations of the events we will be hosting,” Melayes explained. “Additionally, on the lower floor, there’s going to be a private bar we call The Chapel.

On the second level of the theatre, there will be balcony seating and another private bar.

A new entrance to the winery off Barkley Road should be ready for visitors by the time Row 188 and the Granite Cafe open five days a week.

Winery manager Ian Scromeda estimates construction at O’Rourke Family Estate Winery is 80 to 85 per cent complete. Bookings for weddings and other private events are already about 30 per cent ahead of last year.

“We’re looking to do something very high-end, very unique for the Okanagan,” said Scromeda. “So, we want to provide the best culinary and hospitality experience you can have in the Okanagan. That’s exactly what we’re working towards.”