Increase in daytime coyote activity, says District of Lake Country
Coyotes on the prowl
The District of Lake Country is advising residents to remain cautious after reports of daytime coyote activity in several areas of the community.
In a Facebook post shared Friday, the district said sightings have been reported around OK Centre Road, particularly north of Pebble Beach.
Residents are encouraged to follow guidance from WildSafeBC to reduce the risk of negative encounters.
Recommendations include reporting sightings to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277, keeping dogs on short leashes, avoiding extension leashes, and walking in groups when possible. Carrying a solid walking stick and keeping a safe distance from coyotes is also advised.
WildSafeBC also recommends securing potential attractants, including feeding pets indoors and promptly picking up dog feces, which can attract coyotes.
More Lake Country News
- Upset with tariff responseBC - 5:08 pm
- Ice fishers forced onto boatsCranbrook - 5:05 pm
- Coyotes on the prowlLake Country - 5:03 pm
- Artists explore land, seaPenticton - 5:00 pm
- Truck, $4k of goods stolenKelowna - 4:46 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Snowball Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Lake Country Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
Interior Health
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library