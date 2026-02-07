Lake Country News

Increase in daytime coyote activity, says District of Lake Country

Coyotes on the prowl

Photo: District of Lake Country Residents are urged to remain cautious following reports of daytime coyote activity in parts of Lake Country.

The District of Lake Country is advising residents to remain cautious after reports of daytime coyote activity in several areas of the community.

In a Facebook post shared Friday, the district said sightings have been reported around OK Centre Road, particularly north of Pebble Beach.

Residents are encouraged to follow guidance from WildSafeBC to reduce the risk of negative encounters.

Recommendations include reporting sightings to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277, keeping dogs on short leashes, avoiding extension leashes, and walking in groups when possible. Carrying a solid walking stick and keeping a safe distance from coyotes is also advised.

WildSafeBC also recommends securing potential attractants, including feeding pets indoors and promptly picking up dog feces, which can attract coyotes.