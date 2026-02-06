Lake Country News

Planned BC Hydro power outage scheduled for Lake Country

Planned outage tonight

Photo: BC Hydro BC Hydro plans a power outage in Lake Country to restore equipment

BC Hydro has scheduled a planned power outage affecting parts of the District of Lake Country Thursday night.

The outage is set to begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, and is expected to last until approximately 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 6. BC Hydro says all impacted customers should have received notification by automated phone call or email.

Traffic signals at the intersection of Beaver Lake Road and Highway 97 will be affected during the outage.

Traffic control personnel will be on site to flag vehicles through the intersection.

The outage is expected to impact just under 800 homes.

A full list of addresses affected by the planned outage is available on BC Hydro’s website.