Lake Country News
Planned BC Hydro power outage scheduled for Lake Country
Planned outage tonight
Photo: BC Hydro
BC Hydro plans a power outage in Lake Country to restore equipment
BC Hydro has scheduled a planned power outage affecting parts of the District of Lake Country Thursday night.
The outage is set to begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, and is expected to last until approximately 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 6. BC Hydro says all impacted customers should have received notification by automated phone call or email.
Traffic signals at the intersection of Beaver Lake Road and Highway 97 will be affected during the outage.
Traffic control personnel will be on site to flag vehicles through the intersection.
The outage is expected to impact just under 800 homes.
A full list of addresses affected by the planned outage is available on BC Hydro’s website.
More Lake Country News
RECENT STORIES
- Packed schedule for KSOKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Board game night for youthOsoyoos - 6:00 pm
- Canada's new EV planCanada - 5:31 pm
- Planned outage tonightLake Country - 5:29 pm
- TrumpRx website launchesUnited States - 5:21 pm
Real Estate
1626 Water Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Chloe Kelowna BC SPCA >
Lake Country Quick Links District of Lake Country
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Lake Country Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
Interior Health
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Lake Country Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
Interior Health
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net