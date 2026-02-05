Lake Country News

Lake Country to provide land for seniors housing development

Photo: Housing Okanagan Foundation A render of a planned seniors housing development in Lake Country.

The District of Lake Country is providing land to a non-profit developer to allow for a new seniors housing project in the community.

The municipality announced Thursday it will lease the district-owned lot at 3151 Hill Road to the Housing Okanagan Foundation for a 65-year term at a cost of just $10.

The lease agreement is conditional on HOK obtaining funding approval, however, the district says having the necessary land agreement in place will allow the proposed development to be “shovel-ready” if funding can be secured.

“Securing this partnership is a major step in our commitment to diversifying housing in Lake Country,” said Mayor Blair Ireland.

“We often hear from residents that they would like to stay in Lake Country when they downsize, but there aren’t any options. By leveraging District land to support seniors' housing, we aren't just building structures—we’re ensuring our long-time residents can afford to stay in the community they helped build.”

The district says it has identified a significant need for seniors’ housing in Lake Country.

“The proposed partnership is intended to help address this gap, pending provincial approval and funding,” said the municipality in a news release.

A post on Housing Okanagan Foundation's website says the Lake Country project would feature 70 long-term rental homes, including a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units designed to support aging in place, accessibility, and community connection.

"At occupancy, we are targeting 30% of the homes to be at least 20% below market rents, helping address the growing need for affordable seniors housing in Lake Country," said the foundation.

Under the agreement, Housing Okanagan Foundation would be responsible for designing and constructing the building. They would also operate and maintain the building for the duration of the lease.

At the end of the 65-year lease period, ownership of the land and all buildings or improvements would return to the district.

The Housing Okanagan Foundation is also working on a pair of projects in Kelowna, including an 18-storey mass timber tower.