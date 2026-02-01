Lake Country News
Fire crews douse Highway 97 minivan fire near Oyama
Minivan fire slows traffic
Photo: Jessica Bosse
Fire crews douse a vehicle fire on Highway 97 Sunday morning.
Fire crews doused a vehicle fire on Highway 97 near Lake Country Sunday morning.
Just before 11 a.m., a red Chrysler minivan caught fire south of the Pelmewash Parkway near Oyama, in the southbound lanes.
Lake Country Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle fire and extinguished the blaze, but the van was largely destroyed.
The fire appears to have started in the rear of the minivan, photos show, as the front end of the vehicle remained unscathed. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
The incident has slowed southbound traffic in the area.
