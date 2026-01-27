Lake Country News

Video: Eagle swoops at otter resting on dock in Wood Lake

Eagle swoops at otter

Two Lake Country residents were treated to a glimpse of some of their furry and feathered neighbours last week.

Andy DuTot and Tammy Conneely shared videos on local social media groups of otters and eagles cavorting in their natural habitat along the rail trail.

DuTot witnesses a pair of bald eagles eyeing up an otter sitting on a floating dock near the Oyama Community Centre on Friday, around 8:30 a.m. One of the eagles swooped down at the otter, which quickly jumped into the water and disappeared.

His video prompted Conneely to share one of her own in the comments section. It shows otters swimming in Wood Lake, along the rail trail between Trewhitt Road and Willett Road. She said she came across them on Thursday.

Conneely said she had no idea river otters lived in the area. It was the first time she had seen them in Wood Lake.

DuTot, who has lived in Lake Country for 36 years, said it's also his first otter sighting.

River otters can be found across Canada and into the United States. Their breeding season is between late winter and early spring.