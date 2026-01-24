Lake Country News

Lake Country fugitive captured in Costa Rica

Okanagan fugitive caught

Photo: crhoy.com Jesse Bou-Saleh, wanted for drug trafficking in Lake Country, was arrested this week in Costa Rica.

An alleged high-level drug dealer previously operating in Lake Country has been arrested in Costa Rica.

Costa Rican media report Jesse Michael Valentino Bou-Saleh, 35, was captured by Interpol on Thursday in Tamarindo, where he has been hiding with his wife, Katrina, and children.

Local media report that the RCMP requested Bou-Saleh’s arrest last year.

"We are currently completing all the necessary procedures to begin the extradition process,” said Osvaldo Ramírez, head of Interpol’s Costa Rican branch, in the news report.

Bou-Saleh was charged in February 2025 alongside four co-accused with drug, weapons and organized crime charges in relation to a bust made by police two years prior.

The police raid on March 3, 2023 saw RCMP visit three homes in Lake Country, Armstrong and Kelowna and a storage locker in West Kelowna.

At the time, Sgt. David Evans of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing Unit called the bust the “largest and most significant drug and gun seizure this team has completed.”

Police said they found more than 30 kilograms of cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, fentanyl, and synthetic opioid pills, along with 45 firearms, including so-called “ghost guns” – homemade, untraceable firearms.

Prior to the approval of criminal charges, the provincial government went to court to seize Bou-Saleh’s assets. In that lawsuit, the Civil Forfeiture Office alleged Bou-Saleh had been trafficking drugs and employing others in the local drug trade since before June 2022.

The civil forfeiture claim says approximately 12 kilograms of fentanyl, a kilogram of cocaine, a kilogram of MDMA, 500 grams of methamphetamine and 28 kilograms of a cutting agent were found in the West Kelowna storage locker on Carrington Road, while the 45 firearms were found at the Kelowna home on Majoros Road.

The Civil Forfeiture Office claims Bou-Saleh's Lake Country home, Range Rover and the $58,250 in cash are “proceeds and instruments of unlawful activity,” including the production of and trafficking of controlled substances, firearms offences and tax evasion.

Bou-Saleh filed his own response to the civil forfeiture on Oct. 31, 2023, denying “each and every allegation” put against him. He says he did not participate in any unlawful activity and that his house was not purchased using proceeds of any unlawful activity. He also challenges the Civil Forfeiture Act as a whole, claiming it's unconstitutional.

with files from Nicholas Johansen