Multi-phase apartment development in Lake Country getting closer to reality

Tweaks made to big project

Photo: Zeidler Architecture Renders of the proposed project.

Lake Country council has unanimously adopted changes to the first three phases of the Westpoint apartment development on Bottom Wood Lake Road.

The developers received a development permit for the first three phases of a 560-unit, six-building project in May of last year, however Westpoint Project spokesman Corey Makus told council Tuesday the economics of the project forced them to pause and reconsider how the first three buildings would be laid out on the site.

Changes to the project include moving one of the buildings originally slated along Bottom Wood Lake Road to the east property line adjacent to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Another building will be reduced from five to four storeys while the unit count will drop slightly from 240 to 223.

Makus noted that the standalone amenity building was also scrapped for purely economic reasons with those amenities now being moved inside buildings with living units.

Construction of the multi-phase project is moving closer to reality according to Makus who says financing is in place and a building permit has been brought forward to staff for the first two buildings.

Because the development property straddled the Kelowna-Lake Country civic boundaries, municipal lines had to be shifted to bring the entire lot into the District of Lake Country. That process is nearly complete.